Divorces in the entertainment industry are a pretty common occurrence nowadays and fans are wondering if another TV star may be joining the list soon. Wondering who they are fearing for? Well, it’s actor Karanvir Bohra who was last seen participating in Lock Upp. And their reason for fearing for his marital status is his Lock Upp co-contestant Poonam Pandey.

For the unversed, Poonam and Karanvir were spotted recently where the actor carried Ms Pandey in his arms. Now, at a promotional event for their upcoming song ‘Tere Jism Se,’ the two stars were kinda frisky with each other and had netizens raising their eyebrows at their closeness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on this video of Karanvir Bohra and Poonam Pandey’s closeness in the video, one netizen said, “Viral tmko content Milne wala he… Kuch dino bad tum hi post kroge KV divorced with his wife…🥲😂😂” Another added, “Ye fir aa gya iske sath, Apna dvrc khud hi confirm kr rha he……😂😂😂” A third commented, “aab wo din dur nahi jab iska bhi divorce ka news aayega, 😂 while a fourth added, “Ghar jao tb pata lage gya😂” Another noted, “Ab iska number h divorce ka😂😂”

Another, bringing Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu into it, added, “KV ki biwi be like: ghar aa signature step dikhati hu flying chappal vala 🩴👀” Another noted, “Iska bhi talak hoga ab kuchh din baad 😂😂😂😂” Another advising him to mend his ways, noted, “Sambhal jao iske pehle divorce hojaye….” “Eska shadi ab khatre me aane wala hai. 😂 😂” “Teen teen betiyon ke baad ka haal hai ye iska😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Commenting on the relationship the duo shared, one wrote “Aur ye dono bhai behen hai 😑” Another added, “Yeh toh bol raha tha meri bahen haii 😂”

What are your thoughts on Karanvir Bohra & Poonam Pandey’s closeness? Do you think his marriage may hit the rocks soon if this friendship continues? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16’s Manya Singh Says “Do You Really Feel That Woh Dono Relationships Genuine Hai?” As She Talks About Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot & Gautam Vig-Soundarya Sharma’s Closeness [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram