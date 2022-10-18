Karanvir Bohra was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut led reality TV show ‘Lock Upp’. The actor didn’t win the show but did win many hearts with his performance on the show. He revealed a side of his life that no one knew about and his fans were all supportive of him and poured so much love from across the globe. Now, there’s a video of Karan lifting his ex-housemate Poonam Pandey going viral on social media and netizens are brutally trolling the actors. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now, Poonam also happens to be one celebrity who is very popular on social media. The actress met Karanvir during ‘Lock Upp’ and ever since then, the two have been good friends. Last night, the duo was spotted in the city and went crazy on the streets and were teasing each other.

Amid the same, Karanvir Bohra lifted Poonam Pandey and happily posed for the paparazzi around. The goofiness was fun to watch but it didn’t go well with the netizens who started trolling the two friends.

Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to Karanvir Bohra and Poonam Pandey’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Dono tharki chappri” Another user commented, “Control uday control” A third user commented, “Aankhein dekho full on nashe 👏” A fourth user commented, “Bhai 3 bachhe he tu married he thoda dhyan rakh.”

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity is trolled for behaving goofy in public. Netizens don’t leave an opportunity to mock actors on social media for the most bizarre reasons sometimes.

What are your thoughts on Karanvir Bohra lifting Poonam Pandey in front of the paparazzi? Tell us in the comments below.

