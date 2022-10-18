Uorfi Javed (Urfi Javed) has been making a lot of noise over her song, Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, which is a recreation of Zeenat Aman’s iconic song. She has been promoting the rendition in full swings with colleagues like Anjali Arora and Vishal Pandey. A new BTS has now surfaced where the Bigg Boss OTT could be seen tripping down a swing and barely escaping an accident. Scroll below for all the details.

On the personal front, Uorfi recently celebrated her 25th birthday. She grabbed all the eyeballs with her peach coloured ensemble that consisted of a bandeau top, partially flaunting her breasts. A picture of her also witnessed her posing alongside ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat, which sparked rumours of reconciliation.

Amidst all the drama, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram handle yesterday and shared a BTS video from Haye Haye Yeh Majboori sets. The actress could be seen dressed in a scintillating red saree. She completed her look with bangles and sleeked back wet hair.

In the video, Uorfi Javed could be seen performing on the swing. However, she was barely saved from a major mishap as she fell down from the swing but the background dancers saved her. The actress hilariously captioned her post, “Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha ! Bts !! #hayehayeyehmajboori”

Of course, the video left tails wagging and many began leaving lewd remarks on Uorfi.

A comment read, “Sabki najro me to gir hi chuki he ab yaha bhi gir gayi”

Another trolled, “tapakne wali thi ap magar bach gyi”

“Tauba tauba rehnedo didi,” a comment read.

Another joked, “Bach gaii nhi to ser pakadker hay hay kerna padta”

“Giri hui thi phir se gir gayi,” another comment said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

