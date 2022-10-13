Uorfi Javed needs no introduction. She is the current social media sensation who rules our feeds every now and then with her bold looks and fearless comments. However, internet users never leave her alone without trolling her for whatever she does, but she pays no heed to the trash-talking.

At midnight, Uorfi made a glamorous entrance in a pretty pink dress for her birthday bash but the diva got brutally trolled by the netizens. Scroll below to check out them!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed revived the 80s vibe with her whole makeup but from her outfit, she looked nothing less than a glistening star. She can be seen wearing a pink-coloured dress that featured small beads forming a chandelier-like detailing all over it. However, the outfit could hardly cover her b**bs. She could be seen cutting cakes with the paps and enjoying her birthday moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

However, it’s the internet users who didn’t like her outfit choice and brutally trolled Uorfi Javed. The comment section flooded with trolls, while one wrote sarcastically, “Maybe she should become an international designer.. she’ll go places! Very innovative”, another one penned, “Yaar ithni ajeeb lag rahi hai..Ik attention ke liye hai but still..this is creepy fashion”. One of the users wrote, “Hadd h yaar besharmi k hadd paar kar d isne cheap women”.







One of them commented, “Yrrrr chiiiii…. Ma betiya ka sirangar unke kapde hote hai ye nahi …..ye sb dekh k kya Sikh rhi hai aaj kal ki generation or ye log itna promote bi to krte h isey ……Kapde aise pehno jisme izzat dhaki rhe vo sirangar h ye sb dikha k ni ….or #Feminist m chote kapde bade kapde ko khilaf ni hu pr hmari sanskriti ye bi nahi hai🙌.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Uorfi Javed’s dressing style? Let us know in the comments! Happy Birthday, Uorfi!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Rubbishes Rumours Of “Only Posing & Not Flying” Asking Paps “Aaj Mere Andar Jaane Tak Ka Video Banao”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram