Uorfi Javed has often been spotted at the airport posing for the paps wearing the most bizarre clothes. However, with time, rumours started to make headlines that the internet sensation goes to the airport to pose for the paps but doesn’t fly anywhere. It was reported that Uorfi Javed aka Urfi doesn’t fly anywhere just creates buzz with her appearances taking the web by storm.

The actress was recently in news for her verbal spat with TV actress Chahatt Khanna. The things aggravated when actress’ name popped up in the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s money laundering case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Uorfi Javed was recently spotted at the airport where she was seen asking shutterbugs to shoot her till she goes inside the airport. Rubbishing the rumours of her going to airport only to paps Urfi was heard telling paps, “Aaj tumlog mujhe andar jaate hue tak video banaoge, Mera andar jane tak ka video chahiye, taki logo ko pata chale ki main andar ghusi hoon, thik hai? Ticket dikhau kisiko, ticket dekhni hai meri? (Guys, please make a video of me unless and until I go inside so that people know, I went inside, okay? Does any of you want to see my ticket?).”

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled Uorfi Javed for her appearance. For her airport look, the internet sensation wore a blue strappy bikini top pairing it with a matching short skirt.

Commenting on Uorfi Javed’s video a user wrote, “Double meaning batein karti hai ye media ke sahmne bhi,” while another said, “Ya Allah tauba kuch to thik se pehno atleast public place pe bacche buzurg sub hote h ap koi show karo but plz public place to ye sub ban hona chahiye kuch log kuch jayada hi zahil ho gaye h jisme se ye urfi number 1 pe h.”

A third user commented, “Do Kaudi ki aukat Nahin Hai Teri”

“Koi case karo yar ispr yar… She is extremely painful for eyes..,” read fourth user’s comment.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s airport spotting? Do let us know!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Contestants! Grand Masti’s Kainaat Arora, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Gautam Vij To Be A Part Of Salman Khan’s Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram