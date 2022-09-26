Bigg Boss 16 has been making headlines ever since the teaser was shared on social media. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to know who will be participating in the upcoming season of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Several names like Kainaat Arora, Roshni Wadhwani, Chandni Sharma, Gautam Vij and others have cropped up.

With the conclusion of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 last night, netizens are eagerly waiting for the controversial reality show to commence. The channel has been dropping hints about the contestant on social media, which is creating quite a buzz around among the netizens.

The makers of Bigg Boss 16 dropped two videos on their official Instagram handle. In one of the videos, a new contestant was seen wearing a mask and answered a few questions. Her energy and enthusiasm to enter Salman Khan’s reality TV show seem very high. She answered all the questions confidently. When asked if she’d play solo or if she would play along with everyone. The contestant said that it depends on time. When asked with she’s taking to Bigg Boss 16 house as a contestant, the beauty said her expertise in sensation.

After the video was dropped, some netizens felt that it was Kainaat Arora, who worked in Khatta Meetha, and Grand Masti, to name a few. However, some netizens claimed that she’s Splitsvilla fame Roshni Wadhwani. Some even felt that the new Bigg Boss 16 contestant is Chandni Sharma, a popular actress from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and Kaamna fame.

In another video, another actor is reportedly a confirmed contestant in the show, was also seen wearing a similar mask and answered a few questions. He also admitted to being a huge fan of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Several netizens claim that the actor is Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s actor Gautam Vij.

