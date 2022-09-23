Here’s a shocking piece of news for Bigg Boss fans. Ex-Bigg Boss couple, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, who made headlines for their romance inside the house, have called it quits. Yes, you heard that right! According to the latest media report the couple has decided to part ways after being in the relationship for almost a year.

The ex-couple grabbed the limelight when they made headlines for their romance which continued for a year even after they came out of the house.

Soon after the news of Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer’s break-up surfaced on social media, netizens took to social media to have a fun time by commenting on the same. Taking to the comment sections, a user wrote, “Bigboss ke side effects,” while another said, “Ye to hona hi tha ye big boss me kaise compatibility match ho gai t bhaiya.” A third user also added, “Arey baap rey Kitni important news hai bc! Akhbaar me bhi chapa do.” Take a look at the reactions:

Meanwhile, Ieshaan Shegaal has also confirmed his breakup with Miesha Iyer. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ieshaan Sehgaal said, “Things were not working out. I think we were not meant to be (together). It wasn’t something which would have worked out honestly. She wanted different things from life and so did I. The circumstances of the show were very different. I was very much invested in the relationship. When we came out and entered the real world, it was very much different from what we were facing inside the house. I think it is good that we broke up.”

“I’m not in touch with her. If you are asking if I’m on talking terms with her or I’d like to talk to her, then no. It’s not normal to deal with a breakup, especially if you have invested so much in a relationship. It always gets difficult. (But) I’ve completely moved on. I’m in a happy and positive space,” added the former Bigg Boss contestant further.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on their break? Will you miss seeing them together? Do let us know.

