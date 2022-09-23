Vikram Vedha is all set to witness its grand release in a week and the cine-goers are really excited. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in lead, the film is banking on its action sequences, dhamakedaar dialogues amongst many other aspects. But this Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah version of the trailer has left the netizens in splits. Scroll below for all the details.

The 2 minutes 18 seconds trailer features clips from different episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and is edited completely in synch with the dialogues. This edit version features Tanuj Mahashabde, Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi and many other cast members.

What remains the highlight is the war between Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan has been turned into a war between Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and Tanuj Mahashabde (Iyer) in the Gokuldham society. It also features Munmun Dutta in the role of Radhika Apte, and that makes for a perfect love triangle as we’re all aware of Jethalal’s affection for Babita.

Take a look at the viral Vikram Vedha trailer X Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah edit below:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making a lot of noise over recent changes in its cast. During the pandemic, Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh Sodhi had quit the show over issues with the producers. They were replaced by Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh respectively.

Recently even Shailesh Lodha left the show and Sachin Shroff has stepped into his shoes for Taarak.

