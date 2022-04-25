The epic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has come to be one of the longest-running shows in the history of the Indian television industry. The show running for over a decade has introduced many characters from Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi to Krishnan Iyer played by Tanuj Mahashabde.

Today we are here to talk about how Dilip got his golden opportunity to shine on the television screen after accepting the iconic role on the show. Read on to know about it more!

Dilip Joshi is well known and loved for the role of Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but this was not always the case for the actor. During his time in the industry before entering the show, Dilip was on the verge of quitting the acting world. Yes! you read it right, The actor was going through some rough times in the industry, as he was unemployed for one whole year before the show was offered to him. The reason Dilip was jobless was that the previous TV series he was working for went off the air.

It’s said that Dilip Joshi was so upset with his unemployment, that he even thought of working in another field not related to acting. But luck turned in his favour and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was offered to him which finally gave him his much-needed big break.

Before joining the show, Dilip did manage to bag small roles in several TV shows and movies as well, but what really rose him to fame was his role as Jethalal in the hit sitcom TMKOC.

Talking about the show, Dilip Joshi has been the centrepiece for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over a decade and fans appreciate the comic timing and chemistry that he shares with other characters. Jethalal’s chemistry with every other character in the show is something that the show’s fans can never forget as it never misses to make them laugh.

