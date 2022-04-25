The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featured Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with AR Rahman and Ahmed Khan. They appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film, Heropanti 2. The team spoke about a lot of things, from personal to professional. In one of the segments, Rahman even reacted to Will Smith’s slap gate controversy. Scroll down below to know more.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Will slapped comedian Chris Rock at the recently held Academy Awards. The incident happened after Chris made a joke about Hancock actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair; the actor lost his cool & went on Oscar’s stage and smacked the comedian.

Advertisement

In the segment ‘Post ka Post Mortem’ in The Kapil Sharma Show, AR Rahman was shown his picture with Will Smith. Although it was an old photo, but comments section was flooded with the slapping incident from the Oscars.

Reacting to his photo with the Oscar winner Will Smith in The Kapil Sharma Show, the music maestro said, “He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person. Sometimes such things happen.”

Meanwhile, while interacting with the cast members, the host jokingly asks Tara Sutaria, “You did Student of the Year 2 with Tiger and now this Heropanti 2. Aapko do number wale kaam karna pasaad aata hai?” Tara laughs and adds, “Now in all my interviews I will give this reply, ‘Mujhe do number wale kaam karna pasand hai’.”

Meanwhile, talking about their love for food, Tiger Shroff says that whenever he returns to the city, he always buys a box of chocolate for his mom. Archana Puran Singh then asks the actor about how he maintains his physique while being a foodie, the actor shares, “I cheat on Sunday. For breakfast I order pizza, I will have anything and everything I crave for the entire week.”

Kapil Sharma then asks Tara Sutaria about her diet schedule, the actress says, “I don’t go to the gym. Though everyone should work out. I don’t. I am a big foodie and at our home, we only talk about food.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: BTS’ RM Allegedly Shares Bigg Boss 13 Fame Mahira Sharma’s Pic & Triggers Collab Rumours, Netizen Asks To Cast Shehnaaz Gill Instead

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube