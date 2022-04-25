BTS enjoys a massive fan following not just in their home country South Korea but all around the globe for their hit music and synchronized stage performance. The band recently announced their next album and it has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the ARMYs. As their followers come up with speculations and theories of their own regarding the upcoming album, a recent picture posted by leader Kim Namjoon aka RM of Indian actress Mahira Sharma has been wreaking havoc on Twitter.

For the unversed, Bangtan Boys were previously in the news when they performed at Grammys 2022 and were almost the biggest highlight of the evening. Their appearance was also followed by a three-day concert in Las Vegas, after which they returned home this week. Apart from live performances, the members have also been quite active on social media, connecting with the fans through frequent ‘ask me anything’ sessions.

In a recent turn of events, the Indian BTS ARMY noticed that leader Kim Namjoon aka RM’s Instagram post has a snip of Indian television actor Mahira Sharma, who is famous for her work on the 13th season of Bigg Boss. The picture left the fans so stunned, that they instantly flooded Twitter with their opinion as some speculated that the band is collaborating with her while others simply felt that it was a glitch.

A few minutes later, the photograph totally disappeared from Namjoon’s post but the rest of the pictures were intact, indicating that it was either deleted or was indeed an Instagram glitch. Even though the photograph only appeared on RM’s feed for a few minutes, Mahira Sharma’s fans were quite elated about the possibility of watching her in one of BTS’ music videos. Some of the ARMYs even seemed slightly jealous and unhappy, suggesting that Shehnaaz Gill should have been a part of it instead.

Check out some reactions:

😲#BTS × #MahiraSharma ???

Mahira in k-pop video??? A collab makes sense, coz She's the star of MV with BILLION views.

If not, then Bruh, BTS guys follow Mahira? Crush?? Whatever it is, aaj koi jealous soul, khud ko maregi… pic.twitter.com/Iw18Aut1iz — Nik_Invinci Shukriya Sidharth🙏 #SidHeart 4 Life❣️ (@DrStrangeNik) April 23, 2022

@paras_chhabra go to Instagram and check BTS leader #kimnamjoon (RM) he is posted some photos and one of the one is #Mahirasharma's pic…

Look it I uploaded pic.twitter.com/KUxI0C70Ym — 💫✨ (@NehaKiTweets) April 22, 2022

Zeher laado koi🙂🔪💔 We want a live with full explanation joonie 🙂…👀💀제발 온라인으로 와서 설명해주세요😭#MahiraSharma #RM #BTS pic.twitter.com/iTuktys1VL — Jas Grewal (@JasGrewal07) April 25, 2022

I pity those who actually believe #MahiraSharma will collab with #BTS because literally she’s talentless. — truth bombs (@itvtruthbombs) April 24, 2022

