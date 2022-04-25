Love her or hate her but you just cannot ignore her. That’s Rakhi Sawant for you. She often made headlines for her bold and bizarre statements. Her antics in Bigg Boss 14 raised the TRPs of the Salman Khan hosted reality show. She surely knows how to entertain the masses.

The actress once whipped up a storm, as is obvious with her, but not in a good way at all. She gave tongue in cheek replies to haters and it was downright hilarious and entertaining. In an old video, the actress was seen reading some of the mean tweets on her.

Back in 2015, the item girl read a user’s tweet which said, “Rakhi Sawant was born only to expose her cleavage.” To which the actress gave the most daring reply ever. She said, “Hello, Famoux Boy, I have spent so much money on my cleavage, toh dikhaongi na yaar. Kha teri maa ki kasam tuje nhi dekhna?.”

In the same video, Rakhi Sawant also read another user’s tweet that compared her to Bhelpuri and Sunny Leone as pasta. The former Bigg Boss contestant gave a brutally honest yet hilarious response to the tweet. She said, “Haan me bhel puri hu. Aur woh pasta hai. Pasta bahar se aatha hai, artificial hota h, pasta khane se pet kharab ho jaatha h. Kuch taste bhi nhi hota h, cheesy hota h. Mote ho jaate h, kitni bimaari ho jaati h. And bhel puri, so tasty, so theeki, so chatpati, you want to have bhel puri, come to me. Yes, I am like bhel-puri and Leone is like pasta, so what!? Pasta is a foreign concept, quite artificial and very cheesy, not to mention unhealthy whereas bhel-puri is natural, spicy and tasty! So, would you like to have pasta or bhel-puri?”

Take a look at the video below:

