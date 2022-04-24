Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is ruling the social media platform through her unique and bold fashion choices that she usually shares on her handles. There isn’t a day where she never makes headlines for her funky fashion sense.

While many find her quirky, adorable, and fun, there are many who find the Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai actors’ fashion choices disgusting and inappropriate. Talking about her recent upload, Urfi is now flaunting her flower power. Read on!

Over time Urfi Javed has shown her fashion styles and outfit on her social media account, wearing various unique outfits. These outfits range from traditional to bold and sensual. Talking about bold, recently the Bigg Boss OTT fame took it to her Instagram account and shared a reel in a new avatar. The actress was seen in nothing but flowers covering her body, she complimented this bold look with a fierce yet subtle makeup look and finished her enchantress look by tying her hair up in a ponytail and leaving some part of her hair in curls on her right side. The actress captioned the post with multiple flower emojis. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Although the post went viral there were many viewers who did not like Urfi Javed’s appearance in the reel. Netizens took it to her Instagram account and trolled the actress on the post. One user wrote, “In paid promotion with ‘Fevicol ka mazboot Jod’ 😂😂 “. Another user said, “Ek din tum sb dikha dogi didi🙄”. One user wrote, “Haye besharam ladki….pure kapde to pehan le….dhabba hai tu to..💩💩 “. While one user said, “bap re bap koi itna bevkoof kese ho skta h “, a user said, “Naa abb bhott hoo gyaa abto unfollow krnaa hee pdega😢😢😢😢😢 “.

Meanwhile, Urfi recently had given us another example of her unique fashion style during the latest media spotting. The actress was seen wearing a two-piece shimmery bikini. The eye-catching point of this outfit was the raincoat-like material wrapped over the bottom part of her body and it even had s*xy cut-outs across the waist.

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed’s latest look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

