Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp never fails from making the headlines. From its drama, fights and arguments to its shocking eliminations, romances and more, fans are fed with updates as it happens. Recently, we at Koimoi caught up with Karanvir Bohra post his second elimination from the show and spoke to him about many things.

One of the things KB spoke to us at length was about his experience participating in two types of captive reality shows – Bigg Boss and Lock Upp. From sharing how both shows groomed him to reveal why he loves the one he was recently evicted from, read on to know all he had to say.

Comparing both the reality shows he has been part of, Karanvir Bohra told us, “My experience in Bigg Boss wasn’t as good as my experience in Lock Upp was. I loved Lock Upp.” On being asked what was the thing that made him fall in love with the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show, the actor said, “Lock Upp, there is nobody judging me. Mai joh sahi karta hu, joh galat karta hu – mujhe bola jata hai ki woh aap deal karo use, you deal with it. So it has been evolving for me as a human being. In Bigg Boss I used to get judged.”

Karanvir Bohra continued, “(In Bigg Boss) I used to be judged and I used to always feel ki ‘Yeh galat kiya.’ Toh meri growth nahi hui, I was going more into a shell. This (Lock Upp) has bloomed me. This show has bloomed me as a human being.” Talking about his personal experience on both shows, KB added, “This is my personal experience. Lots of people have other experiences but this is mine. And that’s why this show great, but I don’t know now where it is heading. So I think this is where it’s going to head next season also.”

On being asked if he is game to participate in Lock Upp in one of its later seasons as a contestant, Karanvir Bohra said, “I’ll have my own terms and conditions.” He, however, added to it, “But I’ll be as bada*s, I’ll be a trouble maker and screw around with everybody. But I’ll not stoop to a level ever in my life, be it any reality show.”

After being eliminated from Lock Upp in Week 5 when Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar entered as wildcard contestants, KB – as the fellow inmates used to call him, bid the show adieu once more – due to low votes, in Week 7.

