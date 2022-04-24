Hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining us for the past 14 years. Even after 3000+ episodes, the show still manages to leave us in complete splits, all thanks to the stellar star cast. Out of all the characters, Munmun Dutta’s Babita Ji has our hearts.

TMKOC is that one show which surely can get every Indian connected to each other. The show is not only super famous here but also outside India, and that makes our chests puff out with pride! However, while every one of us looks up to the show hailing from India, did you know that Babita Ji was ashamed to be the daughter of India? Read on to know the scoop.

It so happens that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Babita Ji’ aka Munmun Dutta did not like it when netizens on social media trolled her by putting up age-shaming and sl*t- shaming comments on her posts. The actress decided to take it to her Instagram account and slam the trolls for their actions. While doing so we could understand the disappointment and rage in the actress, as she even went on to say that she was ashamed to call herself the daughter of India.

In the said post, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Munmun Dutta penned down a note saying, “I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called ‘LITERATE’ ones proves how regressive a society we are Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour.”

The actress also added, “Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not,” concludes her statement by saying, “Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA.”

It is to be noted that the post by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was later on deleted as she received more bashing for it.

