Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has given the world many iconic and loving roles, one of which is Babita Ji, played by actress Munmun Dutta. Being one of the core members of the show, Munmun has made sure that she is one of the best on the show. Apart from her acting career she also manages her social media where she interacts with her fans sharing clips from her ongoing life.

Recently, the actress received a video call from her Hollywood celebrity BFF Jennifer Lawrence! Read on to know what’s cooking, here’s what actually happened.

It so happens that Munmun Dutta is always up to the trend when it comes to interacting with her fans. The actress has made reels on various challenges and this time, she decided to take up the celebrity BFF challenge. In this challenge, the people use the “Celebrity BFF” filter present on the social media app and get it shows a Hollywood celebrity in a video call format.

Coming back to our topic, Munmun Dutta, in the video was donning a yellow top and matched her outfit with red earrings. The filter showed her celebrity BFF was non-other than the famous Hollywood celebrity Jennifer Lawrence. While seeing who the call was getting connected to, we could hear the TMKOC actress say, “I love her” with a bright smile on her face.

Meanwhile, earlier the actress was under the radar for making controversial remarks on politics. It so happened that back in 2019, a Saudi-Canadian human rights activist termed Munmun as a ‘brave’ actress. A tweet posted by Ensaf Haidar read, “In India there are actresses and there are brave actresses! Pls meet my good friend @moonstar4u.” Replying to this the actress said, “You’re TOO kind Ensaf. More power to you and everyone else who are fighting for the right. Love back.”

At this point when a user took it to the comments section asking Munmun Dutta why hasn’t she joined politics yet, the actress said, “Lol. No way.. I don’t want to get corrupted.”

