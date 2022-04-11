Sony SAB’s famous and longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah plays an integral part in our childhood. The still-running show, its witty storyline and not to forget its huge star cast have always helped us laugh on a gloomy day. Out of all these characters, patrakar Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak is people’s favourite.

From his sob story of not being able to get married and his job as a journalist in Toofan express, Shyam’s Popatlal has made us laugh out loud. However, did you know that the actor was once asked to leave? Read on to know the whole scoop!

Well back in 2017, it so happened that actor Shyam Pathak, who portrays Popatlal in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was asked to leave the show after a heated argument with producer Asit Modi. Well talking about the reason for this we will have to jump a little back to when Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal had gone to London for an event.

Dilip Joshi was called on public demand as during that time the show was gaining tremendous popularity around the world. With Dilip’s departure from the venue, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team had to make changes to the shooting schedule. With that being said, on arrival, Dilip learned that not only he but Poptlal aka Shyam Pathak was also invited, as their comedy duo was extremely hilarious. Without wasting any time Dilip called Shyam there and the latter went on without any hesitation. Back then a source had informed media outlet SpotboyE, “The two performed three stand-up acts together and were a huge hit. The crowd couldn’t get enough of their comic timing.”

The only mistake Shyam did was not informing the team which lead to a big disruption in the shooting process. On returning back from London, Shyam got into a heated argument with Asit Modi, which later on turned into his leave from the show. He was in fact jobless for four days before he realised his mistake and apologized to them, which helped him return back on the show.

Meanwhile, Shyam Pathak is still on the show as Popatlal and continues to make everyone laugh with his performance. Talking about the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is now in its 3,428 episodes bringing in fresh content for its viewers.

