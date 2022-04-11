From past few days, television’s most loved actress Shehnaaz Gill has become the talk of the town. Ever since she appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss, she made a special place in everyone’s heart with her crazy antics. More than anything else the actress also made headlines for being vocal about her feelings for co-contestant and good friend Sidharth Shukla.

For the unversed, Sidharth passed away in September last year, leaving a void in the industry and in everyone’s heart.

After sharing a video and a couple of photos with brother Shehbaz Badeshah, Shehnaaz Gill’s father has now shared a family portrait with her family members. The recently-shared snap sees Sana sitting between her grandparents while father Santokh Sukh and brother Shehbaz Badeshah also pose for the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santokh Singh Sukh (@santokhsukh1)

Soon after the photo surfaced on the web, diehard fans couldn’t help but spot Sidharth Shukla in the photos too. If you look in the background, Sidharth’s sketch can be seen framed on the wall. Along with Sid, Sana’s sketch is also seen on the wall. Fans are heartbroken to see the actor’s photo at Shehnaaz Gill’s house in Punjab.

A user wrote, “She said ‘Mere dil ko pata hai, Tu Yaheen Hai, Yahan hai’ & then there is no going back. Look Sidharth is always there with her!” while another said, “I looked to this amazing pic and literally I saw sid and geeta maa’s pic in the background such a beautiful thing god bless you all and sid family#sidnaazforever.”

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill looked happy in a video where she was seen singing a Punjabi song while doing Gidda along with elderly ladies. On the weekend, Sana shared a couple of photos from Golden Temple that made her fans go gaga.

