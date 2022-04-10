Urfi Javed is in the headlines once again. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant who is often trolled by netizens for her unique fashion sense and revealing ensembles has once more irked online users. The actress recently shared a reel of herself dancing in a safety pin dress and netizens are done with her.

A while ago, Urfi took to her social media handle and shared a reel where she’s dressed in nothing but a black bikini with an impressive dress created with just safety pins over it. From being slammed for creating the outfit to some praising her, here’s what netizens have to say.

Sharing the reel of herself having a blast rocking the safety pin dress, Urfi Javed captioned it, “This dress is made entirely Out of safety pins !! Yes ! Took us 3 days but look at this 😍 THANKU @geetajaiswal422_ for helping me with my crazy ideas!”

Not impressed with her latest creation, netizens trolled the Bigg Boss OTT fame. Commenting on Urfi Javed’s fashion creation, one user wrote, “Daaru pee kr dress design krti h kya.” Another commented, “Ager pin chub gyi toh kya hoga pta h na😂😂😂😂😂😂 “ A third added, “Is dress ko kon phena chahega😂” A fourth noted, “100% mental case.”

Some other comments on Urfi Javed’s creation read, “Machhi Pakadne vala Dres Pehena He” Another added, “Wow मौज कर दी (Mauj kardi)”

While she was trolled for her safety pin dress, a couple of netizens were also impressed by Urfi Javed’s creation. One wrote, “This is really nice” Another added, “Mind blowing” A third noted, “You definitely going to achieve everything that you want in your life… haters gonna hate… keep posting and keep doing what you like… love the way you are…🙌🙌❤️”

What do you think of Urfi Javed’s safety pin dress? Let us know in the comments below.

