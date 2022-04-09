Parul Chauhan rose to fame after playing Ragini Sharma in Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, later became part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Suvarna Goenka. Since she entered YRKKH, the actress played Mohsin Khan aka Kartik’s mother. In a recent interview, the actress revealed the real reason behind quitting YRKKH and shared that the team was thinking about taking a leap in which she would become a grandmother to Khan’s characters’ kids.

The actress who quit the long-running show in 2019 is returning to the small screen after a hiatus of 3 years. She will be playing a character called Kadru in a show titled Dharm Yoddha Garud.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Parul Chauhan spoke about how she was fine playing Mohsin Khan aka Kartiik’s mother but wasn’t comfortable with the grandmother’s role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She told, “Well, in Yeh Rishta… I was playing the mother of the lead of the show then, Mohsin Khan, who was just six months younger than me. In fact, when we use to do scenes together, he was like how should I address you as a mother.”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Parul Chauhan added, “I was okay playing a mother to him but then there were plans of a leap in the show, and I would have played a grandmother to his kids. As luck would have it, I was getting married in real life at the same time.”

“At that time I didn’t want to play a grandmother on screen. I take decisions where I do not have to regret them later. So I don’t regret quitting the show when my character was doing well.”

Back in 2019 when Parul Chauhan decided to quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she said, “I have quit the show as I was not ready to play a grandmother’s role at such an early stage of my career. I felt I won’t be able to do justice to the role. I spoke to Rajan sir (Producer) and thankfully he understood my concerns.”

