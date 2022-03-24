Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gave us an iconic couple in the form of Kartik and Naira. Yes, we’re talking about Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The couple has shippers in tons and fans want them to reunite again post their exit from YRKKH. Looks like producer Rajan Shahi is already working on it and below are all the exciting details you need!

Shivangi and Mohsin joined YRKKH back in 2016. After an emotional and successful journey of almost 6 years, the duo decided to leave the show in 2021. The show took a time leap and it was indeed a tough moment for them to move on.

Shivangi Joshi then went on to be a part of Balika Vadhu 2. The show, however, failed to connect with the audience as much as its original version and went off-air slowly post its big premiere. But the good news is that it has opened a new door and that includes a reunion for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and her co-star Mohsin Khan.

Shivangi Joshi herself revealed the same to TOI as she shared, “I can’t talk about it much. I really don’t know much about it, but yes there have been talks about it and whenever the project happens everyone will get to know about it. I can’t talk about it and honestly I don’t know much about it aisa nahi hai ke baatein nahi hui hai. Talks are on and let’s see Kab, kaise hota hai sab.”

When questioned about Rajan Shahi announcing that they will soon be back together, Shivangi continued, “If Rajan sir has said that we are coming soon then we would be definitely coming. Jab bhi hoga jaise bhi hoga I am sure it will be beautiful. DKP is a family to me and if I get to be a part of this family again I’ll be more than happy to go. Joh bhi hoga acche se Aur Khushi Khushi hoga.”

Well, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi fans, where you at? We certainly can’t keep calm!

