Mohsin Khan turns a year older today and the actor has already carved his place in everyone’s hearts. Starting his acting journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor has come a long way and recently he decided to quit the romantic drama due to which fans are sad to see their favourite star leave, along with Shivangi Joshi. Now that he doesn’t have any projects, fans have been wondering where they’ll get to see their favourite star.

Khan has been working on the daily soap from 2016 after the makers decided to take a leap. Before the handsome hunk came onboard, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra were the original leads since 2009.

The news about Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been going viral since weeks. Last week both the actors wrapped up their part. As per the reports by Bollywood Life, Mohsin wasn’t sure what kind of roles he’ll be offered in future as he has played the same character for a long time in Rajan Shahi’s show.

Interestingly, Mohsin Khan has been approaching various producers for the past 6-8 months and he feels that quitting the show came at the right time. However, he was still in constant touch with Rajan Shahi as he was updating about his plans along with his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His decision paved the way for showmakers to take another leap with fresh cast members.

Reportedly, the YRKKH actor and producer are already in talks for a slice-of-life family drama. Mohsin will be seen playing an important role in the planned show, however, it’s still at a very stage and nothing concrete has been decided yet.

As per sources, “Mohsin Khan has been an avid consumer of content on OTT and has been impressed with the kind of movies and web series that are being made on digital. He feels that doing an OTT project next will help him detach from the Kartik image and showcase his versatility. So that is something that’s on his priority right now.”

Only time will tell what’s brewing between the actor and the producer, but it’s definite that fans will be happy to see the actor taking his career to new heights.

