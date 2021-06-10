Fans who have been following Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from day one would agree that Hina Khan and Karan Mehra were the backbones of the show. Their on-screen chemistry and their characters Akshara and Naitik made them a household name. But, when both these actors decided to quit the show, fans were left heartbroken. However, the show’s producer Rajan Shahi was unaffected and, in fact, claimed that the show grew after their exit.

This comment had left the actress miffed with the producer, and she was hurt. Hina went on to say that she had never spoken ill about Rajan or the production house but hearing something like this after she left was shocking for her.

According to reports in Indian Express, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer, Rajan Shahi had stated, “With due respect to both the actors, it is a fact that after Naitik (Karan’s character) left, we could consolidate our position much stronger and the TRPs actually increased. Likewise, after Hina’s exit, the show has grown.” In response to the interview, a hurt Hina Khan told a publication, “I don’t want to get into this blame game. Well, he can say whatever he wishes to.”

Saying it was disheartening, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan added, “Everybody has the right to express, but being a producer, why was he quiet when we were part of the show for eight long years? During that time, he went on record to praise both of us for our dedication and professionalism. And honestly, we were probably the only lead pair on television who continued to be with the show for eight consecutive years. Despite the work pressure, disagreements and other work opportunities, we continued to stay loyal to the show and supported the producer.”

Hina is “heartbroken” after knowing that the producer of the show, a show to which she gave eight years of her career, has “stooped down to such level”. She said, “We never spoke ill about the producer, the production house or the show, but it’s heartbreaking that the most senior person from the production house stoops down to this level. People can always choose what to say and what not to.”

