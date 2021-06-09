Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Daily Update: Kartik Asks Sirat To Stay Away From His Life

Sirat in Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” has vowed to find a suitable bride for Kartik, but forget about Kartik, she herself is making the selection process so difficult that Ranveer even tells her that this way they are not going to find anyone for him.

Advertisement

She later meets a girl and asks her some questions about Kartik, but when she asks if Kartik is going to come, she lies that he won’t be coming even though Kartik was on the way.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Sirat asks Kartik to change his shirt and when he asks if someone is coming to meet him, she denies it. But she accidentally takes some girl’s name and Kartik shouts at her. He asks her to stay away from his life.

Advertisement

Will Kartik apologise to Sirat? Will he agree to meet the potential brides for him? Keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai know what happens next.

This show is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.

Must Read: Divyanka Tripathi Channels Her Alice In Wonderland Spirit, See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube