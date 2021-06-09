We all hear about streaming wars and how intense that space is between competitors, but you turn to social media and Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are a treat to their fans. The latest instance of their camaraderie surfaced yesterday as both brands engaged in a fun banter over Manoj Bajpayee’s debut with Netflix for his upcoming series – Ray.

Advertisement

The Family Man, which launched last week, has been a blockbuster success with love pouring in from critics and consumers alike. Following the trailer release of its upcoming original ‘Ray’, Netflix posted a quirky message on social media saying “@ManojBajpayee coming to a Netflix Series. We love that you are a part of this family, Man – Ray”

.@BajpayeeManoj coming to a Netflix series!

We love that you're a part of this family, man ❤️#Ray — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 8, 2021

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video was quick to react to Netflix’s tweet and wrote, “Srikant, Job badalne mein bada drastic change hua hoga na?”

srikant, job badalne mein bada drastic change hua hoga na? 👀 https://t.co/HtFgYLM4UV — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 8, 2021

While the series of tweets went viral in no time, Manoj Bajpayee, finally took to Twitter to respond to the trend and wrote, “Hahahahaha that’s top class banter !! Job nahi role badla hai !!!”

Hahahahaha 😂😂 that’s top class banter !! Job nahi role badla hai !!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 9, 2021

However, this is not the first time that Amazon Prime and Netflix have engaged in some of the most fun banter on social media. In 2020, when the world was waiting with bated breaths for the second season of Mirzapur 2, Netflix put out a video featuring Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Fans inundated the comments asking about season 2; captioning the video, “@primevideoin Batao Bhai, log puch rahe hai”, to which Amazon Prime Video had cheekily replied tweeting “arey, seedha seedha bolo tumhe dekhna hai ?”.

Netflix retorted to the same with “@yehhainmirzapur you say Guddu Bablu we say Atapi Vatapi”.

With the launch of Netflix’s 2-day long streaming fest last year, Amazon Prime Video put out a fun ad called ‘No Fest, Just Facts’ where the YouTube ad description read: “Free streaming of unlimited blockbuster entertainment, TV shows, Amazon Originals and premium movies for not just 2 but 30 complete days!”. Quirky much?

Mirror Mirror on the wall, is this the friendliest rivalry of them all? Well, if history is anything to go by, we can bet on that for sure!

Must Read: Nia Sharma Apologizes To Devoleena Bhattacharjee Post Twitter Spat; Latter Responds!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube