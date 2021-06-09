Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee indulged in a Twitter spat yesterday. It all happened over the Pearl V Puri rape case. Both the Television stars picked different sides on the matter and it eventually erupted into an ugly spat. But they’ve finally apologized and made peace with it. Read on for all the details.

For those who missed out on the drama, Nia yesterday took an indirect jibe at Devoleena calling her ‘didi.’ Her tweet was in reference to Bhattacharjee’s post that mentioned celebrities should let the court do its work rather than defending their favourite (Pearl). This didn’t go well with the Naagin actress who attacked the latter’s dance moves.

But it seems, Nia Sharma realized that she shouldn’t have made personal remarks. The actress took to her Instagram story and apologized to Devoleena Bhattacharjee. “My mom, brother and Ravi very lovingly told me I wasn’t right and considering 3 close ones can’t be wrong.. so here I go.. Hey @devoleena I may have crossed the line in being personal.. I’m sorry. It was impulsive. Hope you’ll forget it,” read her story.

To this, Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacted, “Hey @niasharma90 that is ok. Forgive me too if i have hurt you anyway though that wasn’t my intention at all. Convey my regards to your mom, brother and ravi. Stay safe & take care.”

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, Pearl V Puri was accused of raping a 5-year-old girl. The actor had been arrested under the POCSO act from his house in Mumbai. He is currently in custodial jail.

Many including Ekta Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krystle D’Souza, Nia Sharma amongst others landed support for him. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, on the other hand, lent her support to the alleged victim.

