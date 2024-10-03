Bigg Boss 18 is getting bigger and better. After recent seasons filled with influencers and social media personalities, the makers are finally eyeing big names. Nia Sharma is the first confirmed contestant. The probable list also includes Shoaib Ibrahim and Shehzada Dhami, among others. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani and Gurucharan Singh have also been approached. Scroll below for the latest details!

The Salman Khan hosted reality show will premiere on October 6, 2024. The anticipation is sky-high, as the upcoming season promises a lot of drama. As hinted in the first promo, it looks like past controversies of participants will be dragged into the show.

Disha Vakani offered 65 crores for Bigg Boss 18?

As per multiple online sources, Disha Vakani would have become the highest-paid contestant in the history of Bigg Boss. She was reportedly offered a sum of 65 crores to enter the reality show. Our on-screen Dayaben quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017, and her comeback will surely grab a lot of attention.

However, Disha Vakani has made her decision and declined the offer to enter Bigg Boss 18. It looks like she’s not in the mood to come back to the Television world. She’s been busy focussing on her family.

Gurucharan Singh to enter Bigg Boss 18?

As most know, Gurucharan Singh has been in the news since he went missing back in April this year. His family had reached out to the police, and he later came forward and revealed he had gone on a spiritual trip. Many accused him of sparking the controversy to gain publicity.

There were also rumors that Gurucharan met Asit Kumarr Modi and asked him to oust Balvinder Singh, who replaced him in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The sitcom has also been in the news because of payment dues accusations by multiple ex-castmembers.

It would be interesting to see Gurucharan Singh enter Bigg Boss 18 and reveal some unknown details about the longest-running sitcom on Indian television.

