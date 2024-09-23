It is the season of the biggest reality show on Television as Bigg Boss 18 is all set to arrive from October 5 on Colors TV & Jio Cinema. A lot of names are being speculated as the contestants of this season of Salman Khan’s show and one such name is Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar!

Shilpa Shirodkar On BB 18

If reports are to be believed, then Shilpa will be a part of this season of Salman Khan’s reality show. Interestingly, her brother-in-law Mahesh Babu was expected to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 once and was approached for the same, but things did not materialize. Now, Shilpa might have signed the contract for the show.

Shilpa Shirodkar’s Net Worth

Shilpa was an accomplished actress on the silver screen in Hindi and South Indian films. However, she took a break from showbiz and settled abroad with her banker husband, making a comeback on Television with a TV serial called Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013.

Shilpa’s net worth has not been clearly speculated, but a few internet sources claim it to be a staggering 237 crore. This would be very close to her brother-in-law Mahesh Babu‘s net worth and much higher than her sister Namrata Shirodkar’s total assets!

Shilpa Shirodkar VS Namrata Shirodkar’s Assets

The expected Bigg Boss 18 contestant might be raking in almost 374% higher assets if her speculated net worth of 237 crore is believed to be true. Her brother-in-law Mahesh Babu enjoys a net worth of 300 crore while her sister Namrata Shirodkar owns a net worth of somewhere close to 50 crore!

Shilpa Shirodkar’s 237 crore net worth seems like an unbelievable number, considering she walked out of showbiz in the year 2000. After her comeback on television, the actress has done several television shows, but has the actress really accumulated assets worth 237 crore?! A claim we cannot testify, but we will let you know if we ever find that out!

