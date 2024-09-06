Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 is on a roll, and Riteish Deshmukh’s show has impressive TRP’sTRPs this weekend. Like Salman Khan‘s Weekend Ka Vaar on Hindi Bigg Boss, BB Marathi presents Bhaucha Dhakka on weekends with the Housefull actor. And this weekend was a rage with a phenomenal 4.5 TRP on Sunday!

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 TRP

The Season 5’s TRP saw a boost this weekend with Riteish Deshmukh‘s excellent hosting, unique style of disciplining contestants, sharp points, and authoritative personality.

As the superstar turns the king of non-fiction with Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, the show registered a record-breaking average TRP of 4.3 this weekend on ‘BhauCha Dhakka.’ While the episode on Saturday was rated 4, Sunday’s special episode got a rating of 4.5.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 TRP VS Season 4 Ratings

Last season, Mahesh Manjrekar‘s run as the host witnessed the lowest TRP in the history of BB Marathi. The show registered an average TRP of 2.4 on weekends and 2.1 on weekdays!

What Works For Riteish Deshmukh

As the host of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, the Housefull actor has captivated the audiences with 87.5% better ratings than the last season! And a few reasons are helping the actor cement his position as the host of the reality show. Right from reprimanding the contestants and curbing unruly behavior to schooling them with sharp words, the actor is taking the lead in any which way possible.

As a result, ‘Bhaucha Dhakka’ is receiving widespread appreciation. Whether it’s on social media. The dialogues of the contestants from this new season and the hilarious memes based on them are going viral on social media. Riteish Deshmukh is rocking Bigg Boss Marathi as ‘Bhaucha Dhakka and now the TRP are a testimony to the same.

For the unversed, this season of BB Marathi has popular contestants like Abhijeet Sawant, Varsha Usgaonkar, Nikki Tamboli and more.

