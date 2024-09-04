Karan Johar Brings The Traitors To India! Concept Of Reality Show, Karan Kundrra & Other Probable Contestants, OTT Platform – Here’s All We Know!

Karan Johar is back with a bang with a new show! No, we aren’t talking about Koffee With Karan. The director-producer will be hosting a new reality show called The Traitors. The show is touted to be the Hindi version of an American reality show of the same name.

Almost all of us who have been regulars at house parties have played the thrilling game of Mafia, in which one of the players turns out to be the ‘mafia’ and has to eliminate the other players one by one. According to an X page called Bigg Boss Tak, Karan Johar’s The Traitors will be inspired by this popular game. The contestants have to perform various tasks to eventually win the game.

New reality show, "The Traitors" will be hosted by Karan Johar. It will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Traitor will be the Hindi version of an American reality show, The Traitors where a group of contestants participate in a game similar to the party game, Mafia. The… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 3, 2024

BREAKING! Karan Kundra, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Anshula Kapoor (Arjun Kapoor's sister) are confirmed to participate in Amazon Prime Video new reality show "The Traitors" to be host by Karan Johar. (a Hindi adaptation of an American reality series of the same name). — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 3, 2024

Interestingly, the host, Karan Johar, will select some contestants as traitors, who will then have to eliminate the ‘faithful’ contestants from the game. Meanwhile, some confirmed contestants have also been revealed for the show. Karan Kundrra will be seen participating in the show. Regarding reality shows, the fans last saw him on Bigg Boss 15. While he emerged as the second runner-up, his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash won the show. It will be exciting to see whether he can win The Traitors.

Apart from this, Sudhanshu Pandey, who recently quit the TV show Anupamaa, will also be seen in The Traitors. Earlier, there were speculations that the actor would be seen on Bigg Boss 18. But he has chosen to be a part of the Karan Johar show rather than Bigg Boss 18. Nevertheless, his fans might be happy to see him again on their TV screens.

Lastly, Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, will also participate in The Traitors. This will mark her debut in the OTT sphere, and we are excited to see her performance. According to the reports, Karan Johar’s show The Traitors will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, the release date is still kept under wraps. This will certainly be a new concept to look out for, and it will be interesting to see the rest of the participants roped in for the show.

