Varun and Sidharth’s appearance in Koffee With Karan 8 marked their second time on the show, but their Student of the Year co-star, Alia Bhatt, was not there. The episode revealed interesting details about their initial reactions to Alia’s casting in the film.

During the Student of the Year casting process, Karan Johar disclosed that Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were apprehensive about Alia Bhatt being selected for the main role. They supposedly expressed their doubts to Karan in messages, one of them saying that Alia looked too young for the role.

Johar described a later photo shoot in which Alia looked more reserved and unconfident, maybe because she wasn’t familiar with the team. Johar claimed that despite these preliminary thoughts, he was optimistic about Alia’s potential from the start.

Varun Dhawan humorously acknowledged Karan Johar’s account of their previous casting discussions. Karan playfully challenged him, saying, “Stop pretending! What are you talking about, Varun? You kept sending me pictures of other girls and didn’t want me to cast Alia. “

Varun, though slightly embarrassed, admitted that his opinions had shifted over time and that he didn’t know Alia well at first. He chuckled and said, “But look how that turned out—sometimes it’s all about giving things a chance!”

Sidharth Malhotra praised Alia, describing her as an “underdog within the underdogs” who eventually proved herself through her performance. He emphasized that Alia’s success was an important and inspirational aspect of their film’s story.

Additionally, Alia Bhatt made a special contribution to the episode by sending a video message. In her message, she shared interesting and lesser-known facts about both Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, adding a personal touch and highlighting the strong bond among them.

