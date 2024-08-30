Even with his highly successful career spanning more than thirty years, Aamir’s foray into the film industry was far from planned. Aamir disclosed in a thought-provoking 1988 interview that was posted on Reddit that his early distaste for acting stemmed from his early encounters.

Aamir Khan was shy, nervous, and awkward as a child, which seemed in contrast to the poised and confident persona he would later develop. His father, Tahir Hussain, was a producer, and Aamir saw the less glamorous side of the film industry. The frequent setbacks, budgetary issues, and conflicts with directors that plagued his father’s film projects had a profound impact on him.

He recalled, “As a child, I was shy, high-strung, goofy, and awkward (words that seem to bear no connection to the self-possessed man that he is). Acting was far remote from my thoughts, my ‘filmi’ connections disillusioned me further.” These difficulties prompted him to firmly reject pursuing a career in film, vowing never to follow in his father’s footsteps or become involved in the industry. However, Aamir’s attitude toward acting shifted unexpectedly during his high school years. In twelfth grade, filmmaker Aditya Bhattacharya offered him a role in a short film that he intended to submit to a festival.

Aamir agreed to participate, motivated by curiosity rather than ambition. To his surprise, he thoroughly enjoyed the experience and gained confidence in his acting abilities. This newfound passion gradually shifted his career goals toward acting.

Despite his enthusiasm, Aamir’s family was unimpressed with his decision to pursue a career in acting. Despite the lack of overt objections, he sensed an underlying message that acting may not be the best career choice. However, Aamir remained unwavering in his passion. He made his acting debut as a young actor in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) and later played a major role in Holi (1984). His successful career as a leading actor began with his role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).

