Hindi audiences witnessed the surprise of a lifetime when Akshay Kumar popped up on screen while watching Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. In fact it was one of the rarest occasions since Akshay’s film Khel Khel Mein arrived the same day!

The Hera Pheri actor’s entry into the horror-comedy Universe was taken as a hint towards the expansion of this Universe in a much bigger and better way, and writer Niren Bhatt recently opened up on the possibility of a standalone film for Akshay’s character.

While there have been speculations that Akshay Kumar might turn into a full-fledged antagonist in the next part, Stree 3, the idea of him having his standalone film in this Universe is fascinating enough. This spin-off might be a redemption of sorts for Khiladi Kumar as well!

The idea of a Stree spin-off for Akshay’s character might give him his first solo 500-crore film of his career, which would be a much-needed takeoff for his box office redemption, of course, if all goes right. Now, in order to all go right, there are some key pointers to take care of what should not go wrong!

Here are three major mistakes Akshay Kumar might avoid in order to bring a potential 500 crore grosser with his Stree spin-off before entering Stree 3 as the speculated antagonist!

The Salary Ratio!

It is a given that the superstar charges a fortune for his films, and this paycheck takes away a big chunk of the budget. This leaves me with no choice but to inflate the budget and not compromise the quality of the film. So the first and foremost important thing for the superstar currently would be not charging an extravagant amount and keeping the budget of the film in check!

Strong Supporting Ensemble With Something To Do!

Akshay Kumar, in his films, plays larger-than-life characters, and his hero image is so big that every other character in the film is overshadowed. Probably, there should be a perfect balance of a stellar ensemble to support his film, just like Cop Universe‘s Sooryavanshi!

Over-Exposure?

Although we are not very sure about this theory, it seems to work in the case of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan at least. The three superstars were nowhere to be seen long before they arrived in the theaters, and the theory of overexposure says no media spottings and a considerable gap between the two releases. Though Akshay defied both of these rules once upon a time, delivering four hits in a single year, but since the last few years, his frequent arrival on-screen has not been helping!

Lastly, of course, the most important thing would be a tight screenplay, but Maddock Films and their Horror-Comedy Universe seem to have cracked that trick!

