Akshay Kumar is currently going through one of the worst phases of his career. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, everything was working really well for the actor, but now, in the post-pandemic era, nothing is going in his favor. He was once said to be the most consistent and bankable stars of Bollywood, but if we take a look at the box office performance of Akshay’s last 10 theatrical releases, only two films have worked well and eight films have been failures. Keep reading to know more!

‘Consistent Kumar’ is no more consistent!

Akshay enjoyed a golden run from 2016 to 2019. He delivered back-to-back theatrical successes at the box office and went on to give three consecutive 200 crore net grossers in the form of Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz in 2019. That year could be labeled as Akshay’s peak period at the Indian box office.

Even after the first wave of COVID-19 ended, Sooryavanshi enjoyed a splendid run during Diwali 2021. But what followed after that was simply a nightmare for Akshay Kumar. One after another, big-budget films failed miserably at the Indian box office. Potential big hits like Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tanked during their theatrical run.

2 successful films in the last 10 theatrical releases

While Akshay Kumar has often failed to deliver box office winners in the recent past, there are 2 successful films in the list of Akshay’s last 10 theatrical successes. Last year, despite a clash with Gadar 2, Akshay’s OMG 2 turned out to be a winner by earning 150 crores at the Indian box office. It secured a hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s box office parameters.

Even Sooryavanshi attained a plus verdict with its domestic earnings of 195.04 crores.

Take a look at the box office collection of Akshay Kumar’s last 10 films, along with their verdicts (in the order of newest to oldest):

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 65.80 crores (flop) Mission Raniganj – 31 crores (flop) OMG 2 – 150 crores (hit) Selfiee – 16.50 crores (flop) Ram Setu – 64 crores (flop) Raksha Bandhan – 44.37 crores (flop) Samrat Prithviraj – 68 crores (flop) Bachchhan Paandey – 50.25 crores (flop) Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores (plus) Bell Bottom – 26.50 crores (flop)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

