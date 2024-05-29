Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Box Office Worldwide (Day 13): Crosses 75 Crore Mark; Inches Closer To Top 5 Highest Malayalam Grossers Of 2024

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, the period comedy-drama, continues its steady run at the box office. Earning 1.03 crore on its second Tuesday, the film’s net India total climbs to 38.18 crore within 13 days. This puts it just a hair’s breadth away from surpassing Varshangalkku Shesham’s 38.94 crore lifetime collection, which currently holds the 5th spot for highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024 in India. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil will likely dethrone Varshangalkku Shesham by the end of the day.

However, the film’s journey towards the top isn’t without challenges. New releases like Turbo, starring Mammootty and Thalavan, have entered the scene, impacting Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil‘s screen count and occupancy. This highlights the dynamic nature of the box office, where competition can significantly influence a film’s performance.

Despite this, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has managed to hold on to its own. Its overseas collections are a bright spot, with 31 crore already accumulated. This pushes the film’s worldwide gross collection to a commendable 76.05 crore, successfully crossing the coveted 75 crore mark.

The next target on the horizon is to surpass Varshangalkku Shesham‘s global record of 82.44 crore. Achieving this feat would solidify Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’s position globally as the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.

Here’s a quick look at the current standings:

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films of 2024 (India):

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.17 crore Aavesham: 85.12 crore Premalu: 76.10 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore (Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil likely to take over by day’s end)

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films of 2024 (Worldwide):

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 160 crore Aavesham: 156.44 crore Premalu: 132.39 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 82.44 crore (Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil aiming to surpass)

With new releases on the horizon and competition heating up, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’s performance in the coming weeks will be interesting to watch. Can it sustain its momentum and climb the charts further, or will the new arrivals pose a significant challenge? Only time will tell.

