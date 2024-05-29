In its lifetime, 12th Fail collected 56.75 crores at the box office. Now, given the manner in which Srikanth is currently playing at theatres, there is an outside chance that it may just avoid challenging 12th Fail in its final run. The film has been doing quite consistent business at the box office, and while there is no doubt that it scored a half-century, a few more crores added to that could well take it past the Vikrant Massey-starrer.

This was evidenced on Tuesday as well when 91 lakhs more were accumulated at the box office. The drop from Monday’s numbers of 1.03 crore is very minimal, and though this is the first time ever that the film has gone below the 1 crore mark, it’s still good enough since this happened on the 19th day of its play. Generally, the collections have been super steady for the film which just requires collections in the vicinity of 1 crore on a daily basis to go past 50 crores in quick time.

Currently, Srikanth stands at 39.56 crores and as you read this, 40 crores mark would have been crossed by the Rajkummar Rao-starrer. Post that only 10 crores more need to be added for that 50 crores milestone to be reached. The film will anyways be doing consistent business from here though a boost will come on Cinema Lovers Day on Friday when tickets will be available for just Rs. 99. If it ends up putting 2 crores on this day then it would help it race far quicker towards the 50 crores mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Theatrical vs Streaming: Aavesham & Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life Fight For Malayalam Box Office Crown

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News