Get ready for a cricket bonanza this May 31st! Not only does the new season kick-off, but moviegoers get a double dose of cricketing fun with the release of Mr. & Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. To celebrate, this release coincides with Mahi Day – a national celebration dedicated to the film!

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma (of Gunjan Saxena fame) and produced by Dharma Productions, is a fictionalized account inspired by the life of a legendary Indian cricketer and his wife, his rock of support. The recently released trailer has been a smash hit, showcasing a heartwarming tale of love, ambition, and the sacrifices made on the path to cricketing glory. Critics and fans alike have lauded Rajkummar Rao‘s portrayal of the determined cricketer and Janhvi Kapoor‘s transformation into a supportive spouse.

But wait, there’s more! To add to the excitement, May 31st also happens to be Cinema Lovers Day in India! This means cinemas across the country are offering a flat ₹99 ticket price for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi on its opening day. Talk about a win-win for movie buffs and cricket fanatics! It’s the perfect chance to witness this love story unfold on the big screen while celebrating the real-life inspiration behind it.

With this incredible price and a film packed with cricketing passion, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is poised to draw in a wider audience. It’s an opportunity to introduce a new generation to the sport and the inspiring story of the Mahi couple. Theatres are anticipating a record-breaking turnout, making Mahi Day a cinematic experience to remember. So, grab your tickets at this steal of a price and get ready to be entertained – it’s a celebration of love, dedication, and the beautiful game that unites a nation!

