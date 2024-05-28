Deepika Padukone’s Viral Yellow Pregnancy Dress Gets Sold Out In Record 20 Minutes & You Won't Believe The Amount!

Deepika Padukone is living her best life with new launches and highly anticipated movie releases, and she is awaiting the birth of her first child with her husband, Ranveer Singh. While being Deepika Padukone might look fabulous, it comes with its perils. The actress faced a lot of unnecessary trolling when she stepped out for an event, with people commenting on the state of her pregnancy. But amidst all of the negativity, Deepika is making lemonade out of lemons because she sold her viral yellow dress from the event in only 20 minutes. And she did it for a real cause.

Deepika Padukone’s yellow gown from a recent event for her beauty brand, 82°E, sold for ₹34,000. All proceeds will go toward charitable causes. A few hours ago, Deepika first announced that she was selling the gown on Instagram. She then announced again on the same platform a short while later that it had been sold out.

Using the caption, “Fresh Off The Rack!” Deepika posted a reel of herself wearing the yellow gown. She added, “Who is going to grab hold of this one? Proceeds, as usual, fund programs of the @tlllfoundation. A list of reputable helpline resources can be found by visiting www.thelivelovelaughfoundation.org/find-help/helplines.” The dress was listed for sale in the charity “Fresh off the Rack” campaign. And just seventy-two hours after her appearance.

Along with the reel, she posted a link to her “closet,” which displays the dress’s price, on Instagram Stories. The ₹34,000 designer empire dress, dubbed an “empire cut cotton midi with a dramatic flare,” sold out in minutes.

She tagged the gown’s owner in a photo she posted a few minutes later with the caption “sold out.” According to her team, the dress sold out in 20 minutes. Deepika recently posted a video of the event wearing the yellow dress and captioned it, saying it was a “sunshine state of mine.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again along with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. She also has Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Deepika has The Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan.

