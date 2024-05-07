Did Ranveer Singh Delete His Wedding Pictures With Deepika Padukone? Here’s A Fact Check On The Rumors!

The Internet is a wild place where one wrong move can land one person in hot waters or the middle of wild rumors. Something similar has happened with Ranveer Singh. After some closed-eye detectives on Instagram spotted that Ranveer’s wedding pictures were missing, rumors of something fishy happening circulated. But are the rumors true?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone live their best lives, vacationing and celebrating their babymoon. And even in their professional lives, they are anticipating mega releases. Ranveer Singh is all set to take the baton of Don, and Deepika is waiting for the release of Kalki 2898 AD.

But amidst all this, speculations have been rife after some eagle-eyed fans noticed something different about his Instagram page.

The recent attention surrounding Ranveer Singh‘s Instagram activity, particularly removing his wedding photos, has piqued fans’ interest. However, it’s important to note that Singh has simply archived all content before 2023, including his wedding photos, rather than deleting them. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s Instagram still contains wedding photos.

Despite initial fan concerns, the couple’s decision appears to be part of a larger social media management strategy rather than an indication of a bigger problem. Recent leaks indicating the couple is on a babymoon further alleviate unnecessary concern.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding in November 2018, which included ceremonies blending Konkani and Sindhi traditions, remains a cherished memory for their fans, regardless of its visibility on social media.

In terms of Star Power both The Ram-Leela actors have a massive influx. As per reports in Celebrity Net Worth, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have multiple joint properties. They have a 5BHK apartment in Beaumonde Towers in Worli. The couple also has splurged a lot of money on a lavish house in Prabhadevi along with a bungalow in Alibaug.

When combined, Ranveer and Deepika own a fortune of about 745 crores. The actress, however, is the real queen, owning 67% of the fortune.

Deepika and Ranveer will appear in Rohit Shetty’s Singham 4, which also marks Padukone’s introduction as Lady Singham.

