We’re more interested in star kids than the stars themselves these days. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt broke the internet with the first glimpse of their daughter, Raha Kapoor. There have been a lot of pregnancy rumors around Katrina Kaif. But Deepika Padukone is finally revealing her family plans with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, in 2018. Their relationship has strengthened over the years despite the recent divorce rumors. They’re thriving in their respective careers, but fans have been curious to know about their family plans.

How Deepika Padukone plans to keep her children grounded

In an interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika Padukone praised her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, for keeping her grounded. She shared, “When I meet the people I have grown up with — my aunts, uncles, family friends — they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing… In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded, and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

Deepika Padukone is looking forward to embracing parenthood with Ranveer Singh

Was this a hint that Deepika Padukone is planning her first child with her husband, Ranveer Singh? The host asked the actress if she was looking forward to embracing motherhood. To which DP responded, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

Well, we certainly cannot wait to welcome Deepika and Ranveer’s little munchkin. We hope the day comes soon!

DeepVeer’s Koffee With Karan Controversy

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sparked a massive controversy over their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8. They opened the chat show and discussed their relationship in detail. During a sequence, DP revealed that she was casually dating other people after meeting Ranveer Singh. The statement brought her a lot of backlash and left host Karan Johar infuriated.

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film stars Hrithik Roshan as the leading male. It is slated for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is fresh from the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He will be reviving his character of Simmba in a special appearance in Simmba.

Ranveer Singh has also replaced Shah Rukh Khan and will lead Don 3. The film, directed by Farhan Akhtar, is eyeing a 2025 release.

