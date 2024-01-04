Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Reveal Heartbreaking Details About Their First Reaction To The News Of Mom Sridevi's Death

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were the recent guests on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 8. While the episode had its highs and lows, the Kapoor sisters tried making an emotional connection with their audiences as they had a heartfelt conversation about their mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi revealed that sister Khushi Kapoor, in persona as an actor, is more like her mom as she has a switch on and off mode, just like Sridevi. The sisters even shared very personal details about how they fought the grief of losing their mother at such an early age.

Talking about the nightmare, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that as soon as the news of the death broke, she started howling in her room and then sped off to Khushi’s room, who was also wailing. But as soon as the younger sister saw Janhvi, she immediately stopped crying!

Khushi had a heartbreaking elaboration on this. She narrated how she has always been projected as the stronger sibling. Karan Johar mentioned that even Sridevi, in many of her interviews, has mentioned that Janhvi is the fragile child while Khushi is the fighter and the stronger one. Talking about what was expected from her, Khushi revealed that since she has always been the stronger one, she impulsively tried to control her emotions and hold the fort.

The girls tried controlling their emotions, and while they were about to break down, they decided to end the conversation. Janhvi agreed that she had been the fragile one, but a lot changed after Sridevi passed away. The sisters shared how their roles towards each other changed as well after Sridevi’s demise.

Talking about their responsibilities towards each other, Janhvi Kapoor shared, “We now mother each other at times and are sisters to each other when needed.” They even shared how their equations with Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor changed after their mother’s demise, and now they are four strongly connected siblings.

Earlier, on Janhvi Kapoor‘s first appearance on Koffee with Karan with Arjun Kapoor, the actor shared how he did not think of anything else when the news of Sridevi’s death broke. He just wanted to be by Boney Kapoor, Janhvi, and Khushi’s side. On the show, he confessed, “At the end of the day, a moment changes everything. I have been through that moment; I wouldn’t wish it for my worst enemy. Whatever I did or whatever Anshula and I did or reacted to was an impulse out of pure honesty, knowing that we would have needed somebody at that time. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive, the first thing she should’ve said is, ‘Go be there.’ Don’t hold any grudges; life is too short.”

Well, surely the siblings have been sticking together ever since, and their fans cherish their bond as they set a strong example of how even the most complex things can be resolved if one needs to!

