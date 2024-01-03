Karan Johar shared a clip today breaking the internet and also proving how advertisers are really tired of thinking of something new. It was a clip of Ranbir Kapoor listening to Wake Up Sid’s title song and Konkana Sen Sharma (just voice, no visuals) shouting to wake him up. When he wakes up, she screams, “It’s Rishi’s day,” leaving netizens & RK fans in excitement for Wake Up Sid 2.

For those who have forgotten, Rishi is the name of Namit Das’ character in Wake Up Sid, and recently, a photo of Ranbir, Konkona & probably Namit Das, was floating on the internet, which made people believe in the sequel rumor.

A few celebs (including Karan Johar) posted the ad with the cryptic caption, “Is this really happening? All know is something exciting is brewing and couldn’t have woken up to a better piece of news.” This, of course, was to fuel the speculations of Wake Up Sid’s sequel, which isn’t the case at all.

Here’s the photo that is going viral:

The video posted by Karan Johar:

All this is a promotion to sell you something & that product is definitely not a film. It’s an ad because if you control your excitement and read KJo’s caption properly till the end, including the hashtags, you’ll see ‘#ad’ cleverly sneaked in there.

This has become the easiest way for advertisers to build up any buzz for their products – plan a ‘clickbait’ campaign, design a ‘misleading’ promo, connect them with a popular star/movie & voila! You’ve played with the emotions of genuine fans to sell your product.

Here’s how the netizens reacted, “Sequel?? Where Ranbir Kapoor’s Sid goes from making omelette to anda bhurrji?”

“Whaaaaaaaaaaaaa…

It’s one of my all-time favourite. But they shouldn’t bring a sequel.”

“Damn, this used to be my go-to movie to relax. Amazing if they can actually make the sequel work.”

When a Dharma employee posted the tweet saying, “Wors on the street is they’re bringing back Wake Up Sid,” netizens went on to bash him for misleading the situation. One said, “Word on the street? really, dude 😂 you literally work at Dharma Productions, and we all know they are doing an AD together.” Another added, “‘Word on the street’ 😂 Says the guy who lives inside dharma production.” A third replied, “Stop playing with our feelings 😤 We know it’s an Ad.”

Is this rational? Nope. Does this create a good buzz for a product that might go unnoticed without all these shenanigans? Yes. Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma‘s Wake Up Sid will always remain a classic, but the attempts to bring Wake Up Sid’s sequel only to sell a product won’t.

