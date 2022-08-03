Ranbir Kapoor never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his city sightings. His fandom is so huge that they never miss a chance to trend the actor on social media. Last night, the actor was spotted in the city donning a casual look giving us ‘Wake Up Sid’ vibes and now netizens are going gaga if the actor is actually 39-year-old because if you would ask us, he doesn’t look a day beyond 25. Haha! Scroll below to take a look at his video.

For those of you who don’t know, Wake Up Sid is one of the best films of Ranbir’s career and established him as a great actor on the graph. The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji and was released in 2009 which also starred Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Rahul Khanna in pivotal roles.

Now talking about his recent spotting, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Karan Johar’s office donning a casual avatar with a blue and black checked shirt which he topped off with a grey sweatshirt and styled it with a pair of black denim pants.

Ranbir Kapoor styled his look with a pair of white sneakers and looked dapper as ever. He graciously acknowledged the paps and removed his face mask to pose for them.

Take a look at his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

What are those backward ageing genes, you!

Reacting to his video, a user on Instagram commented, “is he really 39? nope I don’t belive it he is like in 20’s man hot hot & very hot🔥🔥🔥” Another user commented, “Not every actor has that charm the Ranbir has” A third user commented, “Ye to shadi ke bad or young sa lag raha h 😍😍😍😍” A fourth user commented, “Looking ten years younger 😍”

What are your thoughts on netizens going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor’s latest look? Tell us in the comments below.

