Aamir Khan has lately been all over social media and most of it has to do with the promotions of his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha. There is a lot of attention on the movie, both positive and negative, and it is yet to be seen how it plays out at the box office. Amidst all of this commotion, Aamir recently opened up on whether the film is a frame to frame adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and to our disappointment readers, looks like every scene has not been retained in the Bollywood version.

For the unversed, LSC is an upcoming adventure drama film which has been in the making for years now. The film is all set to finally hit the theatres on August 11th this year but not without some competition as Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan is expected to release on the same date. The movie has been directed by Advait Chandan and stars actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya, apart from Aamir Khan.

In a recent chat with Prabhat Khabar, Aamir Khan was asked about the parts of the film that have been taken as it is from the Hollywood OG Forrest Gump and the actor clarified that some parts have been thoughtfully kept out.

“Laal Singh Chaddha is majorly inspired by the original, Forrest Gump. However, we have made some changes to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audiences. The Hollywood film had a few adult scenes, we did not take those in our film. We want that people watch our film with their entire families”, Aamir Khan said.

What do you think about this little difference between Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump? Let us know in the comments.

