Ever since the makers of Brahmastra dropped Kesariya song online, it became the talk of the town for different reasons. Around Brahmastra couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, the makers had released the teaser of the song that had taken social media by storm. Fans were waiting with bated breath requesting the makers to release the full song. Later on public demand, the song was dropped dividing the netizens into two.

While a section found the song romantic, it was also subjected to criticism over its usage of the words ‘love storiyaan’.

Well, the latest one to react to the same is Alia Bhatt. The actress was recently in Delhi for the song launch of La Ilaaj from her upcoming Netflix film Darlings. While addressing the media, the actress reacted to the same in the wittiest manner and said, Gaana number one pe hai, toh main kyun complaint karun! (The song is number one on the charts, then why should I complain).”

Earlier, during an interview, Ayan Mukerji too had reacted to the criticism around song and compared it to elaichi in briyani. He was seen telling the reporter, “We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (its not like a cardamon in biryani, it’s like salt amid too much sugar, it has its own taste). Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, and this would have been a fun twist. I still feel that in some time, people will actually start enjoying it even more.”

Alia Bhatt is currently serving us major maternity fashion goals. Right from short dresses to ethnic wear, she’s taking the web by storm. The actress is gearing for the release of Darlings on Netflix on August 5, 2022, followed by Brahmastra in September.

