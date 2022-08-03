Kamaal R Khan has stirred quite a few controversies in Bollywood. Whether it is Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan or Salman Khan, he has something or the other to say about actors which are offensive in nature. But looks like it is all coming to an end as KRK is announcing his retirement as a film critic. But wait, he won’t spare Aamir Khan led Laal Singh Chaddha. Scroll below for details.

As most know, KRK has launched his last attack on Ranbir Kapoor over his latest release Shamshera. The film failed to perform well at the box office and Kamaal even went on to say that RK has lost his charm ever since Alia Bhatt entered his life. Apart from that, he’s been spreading negativity against Aamir Khan led Laal Singh Chaddha and has already declared it a commercial flop.

But what has left most surprised is KRK announcing his step back as a film critic. He took to his Twitter and wrote, “Hope all the Bollywood people will be very happy after hearing this that #LaalSinghChaddha will be the last film, which I will review. Thank you to all the people, who supported me during last 9years!”

In another tweet, KRK also declared himself as the last ‘Khan Superstar’ and declared no other Khan will ever be a superstar in future. “KRK #TheBrand is the last KHAN super star in the Bollywood. No other Khan will become superstar ever in the future,” his tweet read.

Hope all the Bollywood people will be very happy after hearing this that #LaalSinghChaddha will be the last film, which I will review. Thank you to all the people, who supported me during last 9years! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 2, 2022

KRK #TheBrand is the last KHAN super star in the Bollywood. No other Khan will become superstar ever in the future. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 2, 2022

Well, we won’t deny that it will certainly be a peaceful scenario for most Bollywood stars who often face the wrath of being under the radar of Kamaal!

