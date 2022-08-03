Bollywood has reached a point where there are more recreations than original songs. Whether it is Ragisari in JugJugg Jeyyo or Tip Tip in Sooryavanshi, the trend seems to be here to stay. But veteran singer Adnan Sami feels it is the film producers and not music composers who are responsible for the lack of originality. Scroll below for all he has to say.

Sami had been missing from the showbiz for a long time. It was his drastic weight loss transformation that often grabbed the eyeballs but fans were missing his music. Well, he’s finally back with his new single Alvida after a hiatus of 2 years.

Adnan Sami broke his silence on the debate of remixes and told Bollywood Life, “The things is that nothing can beat originality. Recreations are not a new phenomena, even in the 90s, plenty of remixes have happened. But during those times, originals were being produced at a much higher frequency. Today, especially, the music in the film industry, remixes are often put together because everybody wants to play safe. And because of this, originals have become much less. So this imbalance is unfortunate.”

Adnan Sami also compared cinema in the past vs what filmmakers want today. “But I feel movies are paying less attention to music since original songs aren’t being produced so frequently. Earlier, movies used to have 8-10 songs, now they have cut down to 4 and 5 and sometimes they don’t even have a song you know. Actually, it were the film producers who used to demand for more songs from musicians previously. Right now, the music industry is slowly moving into an independent zone. And the truth is no music composer wants to deliberately constantly come up with remakes. They are doing it out of compulsion or demand from today’s film producers. So I think when music composers would start doing music independently, they would be able to make far more original work and that is a good thing. And I think, this whole thing with time will start to reduce itself and it will be healthy also,” he added.

Well, Adnan Sami does make sense and all we hope is some good OG songs that we could croon to! Hopefully, that happens soon.

