Taapsee Pannu is one of the most loved and appreciated actresses in the Bollywood industry. While fans love her acting skills, they also appreciate the candidness she brings while presenting herself. While the actress looks fearless and not scared of anything, some things bring goosebumps to her.

Talking about the same, the actress had recently revealed that she had encountered a paranormal incident during one of her shoots.

According to siasat.com, during a recent media interview, Taapsee Pannu was seen talking about a paranormal activity she experienced during one of his shooting adventures. Claiming to believe in ghosts and horror stories, Taapsee explained how scared she was living in a hotel, which was said to be haunted.

Talking about the incident Taapsee Pannu said, “Firstly, I am extremely scared of ghosts, and I do believe that they exist. Personally, I felt something in my room when I was staying at a hotel in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. I had heard stories earlier of the hotel being haunted. I was alone in the room when I heard some footsteps echoing. Since I am a scaredy-cat when it comes to ghosts, all I did was convince myself that I was imagining things and literally forced myself to sleep. There was no way I could fight a ghost.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee was recently seen in the movie Shabaash Mithu, which came out on 15th July 2022. The movie was directed by Srijit Mukherji and shows the story of Mithali Raj who is a former Test and ODI captain of the India women’s national cricket team. Taapsee was seen in the leading role alongside Mumtaz Sorcar as Jhulan Goswami, Devadarshini as Leela Raj, Vijay Raaz as Sampath, and many more.

What are your thoughts on Taapsee Pannu’s paranormal incident? Do let us know down in the comments.

