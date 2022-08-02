Bollywood actress Harleen Sethi – who is known for working in web series like Broken But Beautiful, Entanglement and The Gone Game, has now opened up about the opportunity and the struggles a newbie has to face in B-town.

Advertisement

Harleen, who was last seen in The Gone Game season 2, also made a shocking revelation about being replaced from a Bollywood film by an A-listed actress months after being cast for it.

Advertisement

URI fame Vicky Kaushal‘s ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi while talking about her desire to get into Bollywood, now opens up about her struggle days and has revealed that there have been times she has been replaced from a film months after being selected for it by some A-listed actress who did not even audition for the role.

While talking about her aim to get into Bollywood during her recent conversation with Hindustan Times, actress Harleen Sethi said, “I want to get into Bollywood. Who doesn’t want to do that? But I am looking for good scripts, meaty parts. It’s not like that since I want to do it, I will do any project just for the heck of it, ya koi A-lister hai toh uske opposite cast ho jaun.” Continuing furthermore she said, “I always look for parts which have something for me to do. And there have been many instances when I have got such roles in my hands, and almost finalise hote hue reh gaye.”

Finally, she revealed about losing roles to another A-listed actress who did not audition for those films. While talking about the casting, Harleen said, “I will not lie that it is not disappointing. When a Bollywood project of yours is locked for six months, and then all of a sudden you get to know that an A-lister has come onboard for the role. Bura lagta hai.”

“Recently, I have gone through similar instances. I personally get messages from directors saying ‘it was the best audition, and you were the closest”. But you realise that the part has gone to an A-lister, who didn’t even give an audition or a look test… All of a sudden woh kaise aagaye. You think why did they went make you go through several rounds of auditions,” Harleen Sethi added.

Sethi also said that she has come to an understanding about how the Bollywood fraternity works in economical aspects, “You end up realising that it is not just one person’s call. It is not like that A-list actor is better than me in the craft. It is also about the economic aspect, or they are looking for a certain amount of Instagram following or a certain brand value. You end up understanding how the industry works, and stop feeling rejected.”

What are your thoughts on Harleen Sethi’s shocking anecdote from her earlier work days? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such instant updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Amy Jackson Furious Over Slaughter Of 100 Dolphins On Faroe Islands: “They Choose To Leave The Meat Rotting In The Sun”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram