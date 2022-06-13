Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s big fat Indian wedding that took place last year in December still is fresh in our minds. Both the love birds who were super tight-lipped about their affair now never fail to express their love for each other on social media. Now, the Kaushal couples are making headlines once again, but the reason for it is Harleen Sethi.

Advertisement

For those who are unaware, Vicky and Harleen were in an alleged relationship for two years but never confirmed it officially. However, the two decided to split right before Kaushal’s film Uri: The Surgical Strike was released.

Advertisement

Actress-anchor Harleen Sethi enjoys some good fan following on her social media account and is always pretty active on it. What usually catches her followers’ attention is her cryptic posts on her love life. Sethi is once again now making headlines for a post she recently uploaded and netizens are sure that it’s a dig at her ex-boyfriend Vicky Kaushal.

Harleen Sethi took it to her Instagram handle and posted three pictures (a carousel post) in which she donned a lavender co-ord tracksuit. The actress was posing in an empty street on a pleasant day. However, it’s her caption that has grabbed everyone’s attention. Captioning the latest post, she penned: “Cos roads have more depth than my boyfriends ever did. Outfit: Boyfriend’s tracksuit”. She also added a laughing emoji, kiss emoji, ‘tongue out and wink’ emoji, and a ‘hand over the mouth’ emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi)

Well, the caption definitely was a subtle yet smart dig, however, netizens are now swarming the comment section as they feel the caption was directed towards Vicky Kaushal.

Taking it to the comment section: One user said, “Choti bachi ho kya!”, While another user said, “Vicky Kaushal entered the chat”. One commented, “He dated his now wife for a longer period than he dated you. He’s now married going on a year and makes no innuendos about you. You however are still obsessed! Move on!!! 🙄”, and the other one commented, “Vicky Kaushal wants to know ur location 🌝 “. A fourth user commented, “Harleen, Proceed with Vicky ‘Caution’!”, the fifth user commented, “Indian Version of Amber Heard 😂🔥”.

What are your thoughts on Harleen Sethi’s recent post? Do you think it was a dig at Vicky Kaushal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Defends Nupur Sharma’s Controversial Remark On Prophet Muhammad: “Many Of My Muslim Friends Drink, Smoke, Have Premarital S*x…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram